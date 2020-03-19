Thursday, Mar 19, 2020 | Last Update : 06:52 PM IST

Iran says 149 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 1,284

AFP
A total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country, one of the worst hit by the novel coronavirus

Teheran: Iran on thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministry.

A total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country, one of the worst hit by the novel coronavirus according to figures provided by Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

Meanwhile, it is learn that the Chinese military has provided Iranian armed forces with medical supplies, such as nucleic acid testing kits, protective clothing and disposable surgical masks, to help the country fight the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Ministry of National Defence on thursday.

The shipment arrived in Iran on thursday, the ministry said in a press release.

Noting that the virus knows no borders, the ministry said the Chinese military will work with its counterparts around the world to tackle global security challenges and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

