Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

  World   Middle East  19 Jan 2022  Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government
World, Middle East

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

AFP
Published : Jan 19, 2022, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2022, 12:38 pm IST

No country has yet recognised the Taliban government, with Western nations watching to see how the Taliban will rule this time around

Mohammad Hassan Akhund (Twitter)
 Mohammad Hassan Akhund (Twitter)

KABUL: The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise the Afghan government that seized power in August.

"I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul to address the country's massive economic crisis.

 

No country has yet recognised the Taliban government, with Western nations watching to see how the hardline Islamists -- notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power between 1996 and 2001 -- will rule this time around.

But nations face the delicate task of channelling aid to the stricken economy without propping up the regime, with many members of what the Taliban call their interim government on an international sanctions list.

"We do not want anyone's help. We don't want it for the officials," Akhund said, referring to recognition of the government.

"We want it for our public," he said, adding that the Taliban had fulfilled all necessary conditions by restoring peace and security.

 

Tags: afghan taliban regime, taliban prime minister
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

Latest From World

Workers and residents stand near a nuclei test station in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The first reported case of the omicron variant has prompted stepped-up measures in Beijing, just weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. (AP/Ng Han Guan)

China media say foreign parcels suspected in new COVID infections

Men stand next to a tank at a storage facility of oil giant ADNOC in the Msaffah industrial district in the Emiarti capital Abu Dhabi (AFP)

Two Indians, one Pakistani killed in UAE drone attack

The country saw over 90,000 total hospital admissions for children 17 years old and under from August 1, 2020 to January 13, 2022, CDC data showed. (Representational Image/AP)

US sees highest rate of children COVID-19 hospitalizations

Pakistani protesters carry portraits of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani scientist who is currently serving a prison term in the US, as they stage a demonstration for her release in Lahore. (AFP)

Aafia Siddiqui: Pakistani prisoner at centre of Texas siege

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham