Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 | Last Update : 10:58 AM IST

  World   Middle East  18 Nov 2020  US announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq
World, Middle East

US announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2020, 10:38 am IST

The House Armed Services Committee has announced a hearing on Afghanistan on November 20

US President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan. - The US will cut its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 in January, the lowest level in nearly two decades of war, as outgoing President Donald Trump follows through on a pledge to end conflicts abroad, the Pentagon announced on November 17, 2020. (AFP)
  US President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field, on November 28, 2019 in Afghanistan. - The US will cut its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 in January, the lowest level in nearly two decades of war, as outgoing President Donald Trump follows through on a pledge to end conflicts abroad, the Pentagon announced on November 17, 2020. (AFP)

Washington: The US has announced to reduce the number of American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 each by January 15 next year, which drew sharp reaction from influential lawmakers across the aisle.

The decision announced by Acting US Defence Secretary Christopher C Miller on Tuesday is in line with incumbent President Donald Trump's campaign promise to bring the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to a successful and responsible conclusion and to bring service members home.

 

The move was immediately opposed by the Opposition Democratic Party of the President-elect Joe Biden, whose lawmakers described it as a threat to national security. Several Republican lawmakers too opposed the move.

"I am formally announcing that we will implement President Trump's orders to continue our repositioning of forces from those two countries. By January 15, 2021, our forces, their size in Afghanistan will be 2,500 troops. Our force size in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same date," Miller said during a press conference, adding that this is consistent with the Trump administration's established plans and strategic objectives.

 

The US currently has a little over 4,500 troops in Afghanistan.

In a brief interaction with reporters at the White House, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said the remaining troops would be defending US diplomats and facilities.

"By May, it is President Trump's hope that they will come home safely and, in their entirety," he said.

Miller said that this decision by the president is based on continuous engagement with his national security Cabinet over the past several months, including ongoing discussions with him and his colleagues across the United States government.

The transition team of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris did not immediately respond to a question on the announcement on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Top Democratic lawmakers, however, were quick to slam it.

 

"The Trump policy has been so erratic, almost based on whim, what happens when the president rolls out of bed each morning and how he feels," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at the Capitol Hill.

Senator Tammy Duckworth said that this is the wrong way to do, as it will leave behind a huge amount of American military hardware for the Taliban to use.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that it is extremely important in the next couple of months not to have any earthshaking changes in defence and foreign policy.

A precipitous drawdown in either Afghanistan or Iraq would be a mistake, he said.

 

Republican senator Mitt Romney urged the Trump administration to reconsider and reverse this politically-motivated decision and avoid worsening America's national security challenges.

"In Afghanistan, if we want to continue to move forward with a peace discussion with the Taliban, I think we have to have a presence. And if we want to have any chance of enforcing a peace agreement that involves the Taliban, we have to have a presence," said senator Roy Blunt.

Senator Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that he looks forward to receiving detailed briefings on the plan from the Pentagon and the commander on the ground.

 

"As we evaluate the situation in Afghanistan and coordinate with our allies, we must ensure that our strategy and posture reflect the conditions on the ground," he said.

Inhofe said that Trump's South Asia strategy has been extremely successful, and his administration has scored major counterterrorism wins across the region, including taking out terrorist henchmen al-Baghdadi, Soleimani and al-Rimi.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the announcement is a hasty move intended to undermine the incoming Biden administration.

"It ought to surprise no one that this comes just days after President Trump fired top Pentagon officials who stood against his counterproductive plans," he alleged.

 

Senator Dianne Feinstein alleged that Trump's last-minute foreign policy moves are threatening national security and could have lasting effects well beyond his final months in office.

"This is especially worrying as the president continues to obstruct a peaceful, timely transition from his administration to President-elect Biden's," she said.

Republican senator Josh Hawley welcomed the move, saying that American people deserve an end to this war.

Meanwhile, the House Armed Services Committee announced a hearing on Afghanistan on November 20.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, urged the Trump administration to carefully reconsider any decision to hastily withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq and to bear in mind the rule of law, US security and the sanctity of US alliances.

 

"We cannot allow these countries to, yet again, become a safe haven for terrorists looking to do Americans harm. Further, we cannot leave NATO and our partners in the dark. Any withdrawal must be conditions-based. Congress passed existing laws to ensure that any withdrawal going forward is not based on arbitrary timelines or political considerations," he said.

"The war in Afghanistan must end. Americans have carried the burden and suffered the costs of this war for two decades. We must do so in a deliberate way that both protects our troops and keeps faith with the allies that came to our aid after 9/11 and still serve with us to this day," Democratic Congressman Jason Crow said.

 

Tags: us troops in iran, us troops in afghanistan, taliban

Latest From World

Shahbaz Sharif.

FIR filed against Nawaz Sharif's brother, others in multi-billion sugar scam

US President Donald Trump . (AP)

Trump asked aides about striking Iran nuclear site: Report

According to the US Department of Commerce, international students contributed USD 44 billion to the US economy in 2019, including USD 7,69 billion from Indian students.(Representational Image:AP)

Indian students contributed USD 7.6 billion to US economy last year

The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families, the Gulf News reported.

UAE grants 10-year golden residency visa to more professionals

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham