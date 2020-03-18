With 147 new deaths, toll in Iran climbs to 1,135

The death toll's continued sharp increase worries experts that the outbreak in the Islamic Republic is far from being contained

Soldiers wearing facemasks stand guard on road leading to a quarantine faciltity (R) for people returning from Iran via the Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan. AFP Photo

Tehran: Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135.

"Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that some don't take it seriously," Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in a televised news conference.

"If people help, we can control it, and if not, then expect it to last more than two months."