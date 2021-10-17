Sunday, Oct 17, 2021 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

  World   Middle East  17 Oct 2021  Pakistan opens air route to Afghanistan for commercial cargo
World, Middle East

Pakistan opens air route to Afghanistan for commercial cargo

ANI
Published : Oct 17, 2021, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2021, 4:06 pm IST

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan International Airlines said that it had immediately suspended its operation in Kabul citing 'security reasons'

The spokesperson emphasised the fact that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had kept flying in and out of Kabul under
  The spokesperson emphasised the fact that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had kept flying in and out of Kabul under "difficult circumstances" when others had ceased their operations. (AP Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan has opened its air trade route for the first time to commercial cargo destined to landlocked Afghanistan, reported Voice of America (VOA).

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, said in a tweet on Saturday, "Islamabad International Airport is now opened for high-value Afghan transit trade."

 

Further, Sadiq said that a chartered aircraft brought "various industrial inputs" to Islamabad on Friday and the Afghan transit cargo was then loaded into containers before being transported by road to Kabul through the northwestern Torkham crossing on the Afghan border, according to VOA.

"I congratulate Pakistan Customs for arranging the first-ever plane-to-truck transfer of international cargo via Pakistan. It shows Pakistan's commitment to a geo-economics led foreign policy," Sadiq further said in the tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said that it had immediately suspended its operation in Kabul citing "security reasons".

 

Abdullah Khan, the national carrier's spokesperson, confirmed the development, saying that Kabul operations of PIA will remain suspended until further notice, Dawn reported.

The spokesperson emphasised the fact that the PIA had kept flying in and out of Kabul under "difficult circumstances" when others had ceased their operations.

Tags: taliban takeover, pakistan international airlines (pia)

Latest From World

NewsA vandalise temple is seen in Comilla on October 14, 2021. (AFP)

Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed

In this file photo taken on August 9, 2021 a vehicle approaches the USA-Canada border to enter the USA, which is still closed to Canadians for non-essential travel. (Jason Redmond / AFP)

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated travellers

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Italy. (PTI)

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham