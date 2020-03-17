Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020 | Last Update : 08:50 PM IST

Covid19: Death toll in Iran spikes to 988 as country reports 135 new deaths

The total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 16,169

An Iranian voter wears a mask and shows his ID during parliamentary elections at the Shah Abdul Azim shrine on the southern outskirts of Tehran. AFP Photo
Tehran: Iran announced on Tuesday another 135 deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall toll to 988 in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

"Reports by more than 56 laboratories indicated that we have had 1,178 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,169 as of today noon," he added.

