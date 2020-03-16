Iran reports 129 new deaths in Covid19 outbreak

The latest deaths bring the overall toll to 853 fatalities

Tehran: Iran said on Monday that the novel coronavirus has killed 129 more people, a new record high for a single day in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

"Our plea is that everyone take this virus seriously and in no way attempt to travel to any province," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

The latest deaths bring the overall toll to 853 fatalities since February 19, when the government announced Iran's first two deaths from the disease.