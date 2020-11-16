Monday, Nov 16, 2020 | Last Update : 02:09 AM IST

  World   Middle East  15 Nov 2020  UAE grants 10-year golden residency visa to more professionals
World, Middle East

UAE grants 10-year golden residency visa to more professionals

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2020, 11:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2020, 11:03 pm IST

The decision aims to attract and retain experts and talented professionals from various fields and scientific disciplines, the report said

The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families, the Gulf News reported.
 The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families, the Gulf News reported.

Dubai: The UAE on Sunday approved the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for more professionals, including PhD holders, physicians, engineers as well as graduates from certain universities, in a bid to keep the talented people and great minds in the Gulf country and help in nation-building.

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made the major announcement in a series of tweets.

 

"Brothers and sisters, we approved today a decision to grant the 10-year golden visa to residents in the following categories: all PHD holders, all physicians, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, graduates from UAE accredited universities who scored Grade Point Average, GPA, of 3.8 and above," he said in a tweet.

The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families, the Gulf News reported.

"This is the first batch and it will be followed by other categories. We want talented people and great minds to stay in the UAE and join us in the process of development and achievements," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

 

The decision, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet, aims to attract and retain experts and talented professionals from various fields and scientific disciplines, the report said.

The changes will take place from December 1, 2020.

In addition to the dynamic lifestyle and safety that are considered main characteristics of life in the UAE, Golden Residency holders and their families will be offered a 10-year residency visa.

The new Golden Residency categories expand the programme to further encourage innovation, creativity and applied research, adding to the appeal of a career in the Emirates for the world's brightest minds, the report added.

 

Tags: uae golden visa

Latest From World

Gilgit-Baltistan region. (Photo: AFP/File)

Gilgit-Baltistan assembly election gets under way amid tight security

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

Thousands rally behind Trump, believing he won the race he lost

US President Donald Trump (AFP)

Trump bans American investments in Chinese companies that would aid PLA By Lalit Jha

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won enough seats in Parliament to return to power for a second five-year term (AFP Photo)

Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi's party control By Pyae Sone Win

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham