Monday, Jul 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:35 PM IST

World, Middle East

Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped, says Border Guards Bangladesh

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2019, 7:18 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2019, 7:20 pm IST

He made the remarks while briefing reporters on cross-border smuggling and killing of Bangladesh nationals.

BGB Regional Commander Brigadier Jalal said, 'Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in the border areas.' (Photo: ANI I Representational)
 BGB Regional Commander Brigadier Jalal said, 'Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in the border areas.' (Photo: ANI I Representational)

Rangpur: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday said that smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in border areas. It also expressed dissatisfaction over the action taken by Border Security Force (BSF) against intruders and smugglers.

BGB Regional Commander Brigadier Jalal said, "Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in the border areas."

When asked about smugglers attacking BSF personnel, the BGB officer said, "Involved smugglers are mostly poor. Taking smuggling to zero point is very difficult. I am trying to say that they should not be killed. Please catch them and hand over to the police for necessary legal action."

He made the remarks while briefing reporters on cross-border smuggling and killing of Bangladesh nationals during the second day of their (media personnel) visit here.

While presenting the data on smuggling, he said that total incidents of smuggling have gone down which is a very positive sign. The BGB officer asserted that mainly poor people are involved in smuggling of drugs and cattle at large or small scale.

He also stressed that a Bangladeshi cannot smuggle cattle alone without help from their partners across the border.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the action taken by BSF on intruders and smugglers, he said that the number of killing and torture of Bangladeshi Nationals has gone up in 2019.

According to statistics he presented, 15 Bangladesh Nationals have been killed while 12 got severely injured till July 8 this year.

Jalal said, "Figures actually do not show the real scenario. It may be even worse. I point towards zero tolerance on killings."

He, however, said that he has no data on BSF personnel being attacked or killed by smugglers.

He proposed the way of maximum interaction between two forces so that torture and killing could not happen.

On being asked why Bangladesh is putting such blame when both countries have agreed to use non-lethal weapons, he said that this is the unfortunate truth.
While speaking on cattle smuggling, he laid emphasis on the involvement of certain groups from both sides.

Issues like drug supply and terrorism were also a part of his presentation. However, he refused to comment on the issue of "Rohingyas."
Reacting to the development, a BSF officer said that Bangladesh is a friendly country.

"Basic problems we are facing is illegal infiltration, criminal involved in cattle smuggling, fake currency, narcotics, arms and ammunition," the BSF officer said.

"We respect human rights. We adopt the non-lethal strategy. We use Pump Action gun to injure, not to kill them. We are in communication with our counterparts, he said.

Tags: bgb, security personnel
Location: Bangladesh, Rajshahi, Rangpur

Latest From World

Reportedly, these secessionists working at the commands of Islamabad are the same people, who are managing the anti-India social media propaganda in different western countries. (Photo: ANI)

Pro-Khalistani leaders continue to hold key positions in PSGPC

Goma is located south of North Kivu and Ituri Provinces, where the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record was first detected a year ago. (Photo: Representative Image/ File)

Congolese city of Goma confirms case of Ebola

Representative Image. (Photo: ANI)

Gilgit-Baltistan in open letter says Pakistan only an 'assumed supervisor'

Last week, a flood hit several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral district after a glacial lake burst its banks overnight, toppling electricity poles and inundating roads and farmlands. (Photo: ANI)

23 killed as cloud burst causes flood in Pok's Neelum Valley

MOST POPULAR

1

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

2

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

3

All you need to know about India's partial lunar eclipse on July 17

4

4 things for a better Samsung Galaxy Note 10

5

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham