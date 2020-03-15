Sunday, Mar 15, 2020 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

World, Middle East

Iran appeals to other countries to ignore US sanctions amid virus outbreak

AFP
Published : Mar 15, 2020, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2020, 12:27 pm IST

The US sanctions on Iran have caused a severe shortage of medical supplies

AP Photo
 AP Photo

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has appealed to heads of other countries facing the sanctions imposed by the United States, to stop observing the stringent measures and informed how efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic in his country have been severely hampered by them.

"In a letter to counterparts, President Hassan Rouhani informed how efforts to fight the #COVID19 pandemic in Iran have been severely hampered by US sanctions, urging them to cease observing them," the foreign minister Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

"It is immoral to let a bully kill innocents. Viruses recognize no politics or geography. Nor should we," Zarif added.

According to local media reports, Rouhani, in a letter penned to a number of world leaders on Saturday, said that confronting the infection, officially known as COVID-19, required coordinated regional and international actions.

"No country can manage this huge, dangerous crisis alone, let alone if it has many difficulties accessing international financial markets and supplying its needed goods," the president wrote in the letter cited by Tehran-based Mehr news agency.

Meanwhile, in his recent letter to UN chief, Zarif said, "While the virus ravages our cities and towns, our population--unlike those of other countries affected--suffer under the most severe and indiscriminate campaign of economic terrorism in history, imposed illegally and extra-territorially by the US government since it reneged on its commitments under Security Council Resolution 2231 in May 2018."

On Saturday, the head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that 12,729 people have so far been infected with the deadly coronavirus in Iran, 611 of whom have died while 4,339 have recovered.

During a visit to Iran, the worst-hit country by the epidemic in the Middle East, WHO Emergency Director for the Regional Office Richard Brennan praised the "comprehensive and coordinated approach" implemented by the Iranian government, especially in the areas of patient management, laboratories, and risk communication.

The US sanctions on Iran have caused a severe shortage of medical supplies. Tehran has repeatedly called for lifting what it called the "inhuman" sanctions imposed by the United States, which has so far turned a deaf ear to Iran's calls.

Tags: iran covid-19, covid-19, coronavirus outbreak, iran president, us sanctions on iran, hasan rouhani

Latest From World

AFP Photo

Will quarantrine international arrivals, China says

A guard checks the main entrance of a state shelter where passengers suspected of been infected with Coronavirus are quarantined as a preventive measure in the face of the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. AFP Photo

State of emergency declared in El Salvador over Covid19

Passengers wear protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19. AFP Photo

China sees an increase in imported Covid19 cases

A man arriving from Oaxaca, Mexico, stands near the arrivals gate at the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday. AP Photo

Will isolate international arrivals, Australian PM says

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham