Airstrikes kill 9 Taliban, ISIS terrorists in Afghanistan

The Afghan government forces have been fighting the Taliban for almost two decades.

The airstrikes took place in the eastern province of Nangarhar, where a total of five ISIS terrorists were killed. (Photo: File | AFP)
 The airstrikes took place in the eastern province of Nangarhar, where a total of five ISIS terrorists were killed. (Photo: File | AFP)

Nangarhar: At least nine terrorists from Taliban and the Islamic State (ISIS) were killed in Afghanistan following a series of airstrikes.

Quoting military officials, Khaama Press reported that the airstrikes took place in the eastern province of Nangarhar, where a total of five ISIS terrorists were killed.

Four Taliban operatives, meanwhile, were killed in Afghanistan's central Wardak province, as per media reports which cited officials.

The Afghan government forces have been fighting the Taliban for almost two decades, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far.

The ongoing instability has resulted in the rise of other terrorist groups across the country, including the ISIS.

