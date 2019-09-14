Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

World, Middle East

Drones hit 2 Saudi Arabia Aramco oil facilities, oilfields; huge fire in 1

AP
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 12:25 pm IST

Al-Qaida-claimed suicide bombers tried but failed to attack the oil complex in February 2006.

Drone attacks targeted two major Saudi Aramco processing facility and oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at one of the sites before dawn. (Photo: File)
 Drone attacks targeted two major Saudi Aramco processing facility and oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at one of the sites before dawn. (Photo: File)

Dubai: Drone attacks targeted two major Saudi Aramco processing facility and oilfield in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, sparking a huge fire at one of the sites before dawn. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes amid previous drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

It wasn’t clear if there were any injuries in the assault on the processing plant in Buqyaq and at the Khurais oil field. Online videos apparently shot in Buqyaq included the sound of gunfire in the background. Smoke rose over the skyline and glowing flames could be seen a distance away.

The fires began after the sites were “targeted by drones,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Aramco did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

The company describes its Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq as “the largest crude oil stabilisation plant in the world.”

The facility processes sour crude oil into sweet crude, then later transports onto transshipment points on the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea. Estimates suggest it can process up to 7 million barrels of crude oil a day.

The plant has been targeted in the past by militants. Al-Qaida-claimed suicide bombers tried but failed to attack the oil complex in February 2006.

There was no immediate impact on global oil prices as markets were closed for the weekend across the world. Benchmark Brent crude had been trading at just above USD 60 a barrel.

Buqyaq is some 330 kilometers (205 miles) northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Tags: drone, saudi, aramco, oilfield
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Latest From World

Cameron Ortis faces five charges under Canada's criminal code and its Security of Information Act. (Photo: Representational)

Senior Canadian intelligence officer arrested on charges of spying

Dozens of victims have described him as a sexual predator who used young women as his sex slaves. Prosecutors have pledged to charge any co-conspirators. (Photo: AFP)

US University head admits giving approval of gift from Jeffrey Epstein

The US President made the statement on the White House lawn before leaving for Baltimore when a reporter asked if he and the US first lady had discussed e-cigarettes or vaping with their teen son Barron. (Photo: File)

'Don't vape,' Donald Trump, wife Melania tell teen son Barron: report

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)

Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter, says it's 'best in the world'

MOST POPULAR

1

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

2

Dream Girl box-office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

3

Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Princess Diana

4

India may ditch iPhone 11

5

Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter, says it's 'best in the world'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham