Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:52 PM IST

World, Middle East

B'desh Foreign Minister cancels 2-day India visit amid Citizenship Bill protests

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 3:26 pm IST

Momen was scheduled to arrive here at 5:20 pm on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister has cancelled his trip to India over prevailing situation following passage of the Bill. (Photo: Facebook)
 The Bangladesh Foreign Minister has cancelled his trip to India over prevailing situation following passage of the Bill. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has cancelled his three-day visit to India beginning Thursday over the situation arising out of the passage of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, diplomatic sources said.

According to an earlier advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Momen was scheduled to arrive here at 5:20 pm on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister has cancelled his trip to India over prevailing situation following passage of the Bill, sources said.

There have been massive protests in Assam and several northeastern states against the proposed legislation which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, ak abdul momen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From World

More than 4,000 polling venues across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including a windmill, several pubs, a hair salon and a chip shop, opened their doors for a day of voting that ends at 2200 GMT. (Photo: File)

Voting begins in key UK poll to define future of Brexit

The volcano, a popular tourist day-tripper destination, erupted on Monday, spewing ash and steam over the island. (Photo: AP)

‘Growing sense of desperation’: New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 8

The IAF had said that during the aerial engagement on February 27, one of its MiG-21 Bison shot down a F-16. (Representational Image)

US reprimanded Pakistan for misusing F-16s: report

Myanmar's civilian leader admitted that the army may have used

Myanmar's Aung Suu Kyi denies 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case in UN's top court

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham