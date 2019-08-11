Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

World, Middle East

Yemen conflict: Saudi Arabia invites govt, other parties for urgent peace talks

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 8:26 am IST

Riyadh noted that the kingdom was following the developments in Aden 'with great concern'.

Maliki also urged the Security Belt Forces to withdraw from the positions that they have seized during the past few days. (Photo: ANI Representational)
 Maliki also urged the Security Belt Forces to withdraw from the positions that they have seized during the past few days. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Saturday invited the Yemeni government and all parties involved in the conflict in Aden to hold emergency peace negotiations in a bid to strike a deal to end the four-year-old civil war in the neighbouring country.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invites the Yemeni government and all parties involved in the conflict in #Aden to hold an urgent meeting in #KSA, their second country, to discuss the differences, exercise prudence and dialogue, renounce division, stop strife and unite," the Saudi Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The development came hours after the Security Belt Forces loyal to Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council captured military camps, government buildings and the presidential palace in Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

Saudi-led forces that back the Yemeni government had to retreat from the palace to the coalition's military base of al Barika, west of Aden. Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hadrami has described the incident as a coup.

Riyadh noted that the kingdom was following the developments in Aden "with great concern".

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, Colonel Turki Maliki, in turn, called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, starting at 1 pm (local time) on Sunday and threatened truce violators with military force, according to the SPA press agency.

Maliki also urged the Security Belt Forces to withdraw from the positions that they have seized during the past few days.

The violence in Aden erupted on Wednesday as security forces guarding the presidential palace in Aden engaged in clashes with the separatist forces.

The southern region of Yemen is seeking independence and the return of the status quo that existed before the unification of North and South Yemen into a single state in 1990.

Tags: yemeni government, mohammed hadrami, yemen conflict, civil war

Latest From World

The four Palestinians, all of them men, were allegedly armed with AK-47 assault rifles, hand grenades and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. (Photo: Representational)

4 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops in Gaza Strip

A month before Jeffrey Epstein's death by apparent suicide in a New York prison, a federal indictment cast light on what prosecutors said was a sprawling network of high school and college students lined up by young recruiters and then forced to satisfy the hedge fund billionaire's insatiable sexual appetite. (Photo: File)

‘Little Black Book’: How Jeffrey Epstein built network of victims

A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper, police and witnesses said. (Photo: AFP)

1 injured after gunman goes on shooting spree at mosque in Norway; suspect held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. (Photo: ANI)

Pak men angry over Article 370 vandalise Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

2

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

3

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

4

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

5

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham