Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:51 PM IST

World, Middle East

'Found new oil field with 50 billion barrels of crude': Iran Prez Rouhani

AP
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 4:27 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 4:27 pm IST

The announcement comes as Iran faces crushing American sanctions after US pulled out of its nuclear deal with world powers.

'I am telling the White House that in the days when you sanctioned the sale of Iranian oil, the country's workers and engineers were able to discover 53 billion barrels of oil,' Rouhani said. (Photo: File | AFP)
 'I am telling the White House that in the days when you sanctioned the sale of Iranian oil, the country's workers and engineers were able to discover 53 billion barrels of oil,' Rouhani said. (Photo: File | AFP)

Tehran: Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude oil, its president said Sunday, a find that could boost the country's proven reserves by a third as it struggles to sell energy abroad over US sanctions.

The announcement by Hassan Rouhani comes as Iran faces crushing American sanctions after the US pulled out of its nuclear deal with world powers last year.

Rouhani made the announcement Sunday in a speech in the desert city of Yazd. He said the field was located in Iran's southern Khuzestan province, home to its crucial oil industry.

Some 53 billion barrels would be added to Iran's proven reserves of some 150 billion, he said.

"I am telling the White House that in the days when you sanctioned the sale of Iranian oil, the country's workers and engineers were able to discover 53 billion barrels of oil," Rouhani said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Oil reserves refer to crude that's economically feasible to extract.

Figures can vary wildly by country due to differing standards, though it remains a yardstick of comparison among oil-producing nations.

Iran currently has the world's fourth-largest proven deposits of crude oil and the world's second-largest deposits of natural gas.

It shares a massive offshore field in the Persian Gulf with Qatar.

The new oil field could become Iran's second-largest field after one containing 65 billion barrels in Ahvaz.

The field is 2,400 square kilometers (925 square miles), with the deposit some 80 meters (260 feet) deep, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, the other countries involved — Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — have been struggling to save it. However, they've offered no means by which Iran can sell its oil abroad.

Iran since has gone beyond the deal's stockpile and enrichment limits, as well as started using advanced centrifuges barred by the deal.

It just began injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at an underground facility as well.

The collapse of the nuclear deal coincided with a tense summer of mysterious attacks on oil tankers and Saudi oil facilities that the US blamed on Iran.

Tehran denied the allegation, though it did seize oil tankers and shoot down a US military surveillance drone.

Tags: hassan rouhani, white house, crude oil, nuclear deal
Location: Iran, Teheran

Latest From World

'We have tendered our resignation to the prime minister. On Saturday, he called all of us and asked to resign. As per his request, we have resigned from the post clearing the way further but it will be effective from November 17 only' one of the senior advisors who resigned confirmed asking not to identified by name. (Photo: ANI)

Nepal: 17 members of PM secretariat tender resignations

Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not travel to London on Sunday for treatment as the government delayed removal of his name from the no fly-list. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif's London trip in doubt as his name figures in no-fly list

The Indian-American community on Saturday lauded the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision in the decades-old land dispute is equally a victory for both Hindus and Muslims. (Photo: File)

Indian-Americans laud Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case

Sri Lanka's president has pardoned a death-row prisoner who murdered a Swedish teenager just a week before he leaves office, officials said Sunday, in a move that sparked national outrage. (Photo: File)

Anger in Lanka as President pardons death-row killer who shattered Swedish teen’s skull into 64

MOST POPULAR

1

Alibaba eyes record Singles' Day sales on November 11

2

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

3

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

4

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

5

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham