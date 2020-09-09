Wednesday, Sep 09, 2020 | Last Update : 11:43 AM IST

168th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,280,613

91,723

Recovered

3,324,060

69,624

Deaths

72,830

1,008

Maharashtra92364165932227027 Andhra Pradesh5064934040744487 Tamil Nadu4692564101167928 Karnataka4043243007706534 Uttar Pradesh2718512057313976 Delhi1935261683244599 West Bengal1838651570293620 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana145163112587906 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
  World   Middle East  09 Sep 2020  Trump to host Israel-UAE deal-signing ceremony on September 15
World, Middle East

Trump to host Israel-UAE deal-signing ceremony on September 15

REUTERS
Published : Sep 9, 2020, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2020, 9:47 am IST

The White House hope is that more such deals between Israel and the Gulf states will emerge, prompting the Palestinians to join negotiations

US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (C-L) and US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien (C-R) disembark from the the El Al's airliner, which is carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalisation accord, upon landing on the tarmac on August 31, 2020, in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Abu Dhabi airport. - A US-Israeli delegation including White House advisor Jared Kushner took off on a historic first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi to mark the normalisation of ties between the Jewish state and the UAE. (AFP)
  US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (C-L) and US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien (C-R) disembark from the the El Al's airliner, which is carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalisation accord, upon landing on the tarmac on August 31, 2020, in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Abu Dhabi airport. - A US-Israeli delegation including White House advisor Jared Kushner took off on a historic first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi to mark the normalisation of ties between the Jewish state and the UAE. (AFP)

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a September 15 signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, announced at the White House on Aug. 13 following what officials said were 18 months of talks, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.

 

The senior White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan would lead the two delegations to the ceremony.

“I am proud to embark next week to Washington, at the invitation of President Trump, to take part in the this historic ceremony at the White House for the foundation of the peace treaty between Israel and the United (Arab) Emirates,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

Trump and other administration officials have said they expect Saudi Arabia and other countries to follow suit in recognizing Israel.

Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top administration officials accompanied an Israeli delegation last week on the first flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates to celebrate the agreement.

 

Iran has dismissed the agreement, which also served to firm up opposition to Tehran, a regional power seen by the UAE, Israel and the United States as the main threat in the Middle East.

The deal falls short of any grand Middle East peace plan to resolve decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians despite Trump’s pledge to do so.

The White House hope is that more such deals between Israel and the Gulf states will emerge, prompting the Palestinians to join negotiations.

Trump proposed a peace plan in January that heavily favored the Israelis, but it has not advanced in any significant way.

The Palestinian leadership initially called the accord “betrayal” and a “stab in the back of the Palestinian cause,” but has curbed its criticism, according to a draft resolution ahead of an Arab League meeting in Cairo on Wednesday.

 

The draft, seen by Reuters, does not include a call to condemn, or act against, the Emirates over the U.S.-brokered deal.

The United Arab Emirates is planning to make its first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22, a source familiar with the provisional itinerary said on Monday.

Tags: white house, uae israel deal, signing ceremony, netanyahu

Latest From World

Maria Kolesnikova, an ally of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, holds a press conference in Minsk. - Unidentified men in black on September 7, 2020 morning grabbed Maria Kolesnikova, a leading Belarusian opposition figure, and pushed her into a minibus, her campaign team reported, citing witnesses. (AFP)

Belarus opposition figure 'tore passport to pieces' to avoid expulsion

Fireboats battling to extinguish a fire on the Panamanian-registered crude oil tanker New Diamond, some 60 km off Sri Lanka's eastern coast where a fire was reported inside the engine room. - India on September 8 sent fresh supplies of firefighting chemicals to help battle a new blaze on a stricken tanker loaded with a massive cargo of crude oil off Sri Lanka's eastern coast. (AFP)

Kilometre-long oil slick left by burning oil tanker off Sri Lanka

Police gather evidence near to forensics tents and evidence markers inside a cordon on Irving Street, following a major stabbing incident in the centre of Birmingham, central England, on September 6, 2020. - British police declared a

UK police to charge man with murder over stabbings in Birmingham

Holds during clinical trials are not uncommon, but this is thought to be the first time it has happened for a COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Representational Image: AP)

AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after unexplained illness

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham