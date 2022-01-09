Sunday, Jan 09, 2022 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

  World   Middle East  09 Jan 2022  New coronavirus variant 'Deltacron' emerges in Cyprus
World, Middle East

New coronavirus variant 'Deltacron' emerges in Cyprus

ANI
Published : Jan 9, 2022, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2022, 2:33 pm IST

In total, 10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus

Women wearing face masks to protect from coronavirus, play with a dog in the medieval core in central Nicosia, Cyprus. (Photo: PTI)
 Women wearing face masks to protect from coronavirus, play with a dog in the medieval core in central Nicosia, Cyprus. (Photo: PTI)

Nicosia: A new coronavirus variant Deltacron has emerged in Cyprus which has a similar genetic background to the Delta variant, as well as some of the mutations from Omicron, and experts say that it is not something to be worried about at the moment, a media report said.

In total, 10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus. 11 of the samples came from people who were hospitalized due to the virus, while 14 came from the general population, reported Jerusalem Post citing Cyprus Mail.

 

Dr. Leondios Kostrikis, the head of the laboratory of biotechnology and molecular virology at the University of Cyprus, said that the frequency of the mutation among hospitalized patients was higher and could point to a correlation between the new variant and hospitalizations.

Kostrikis also emphasized that the variant has a similar genetic background to the Delta variant, as well as some of the mutations from Omicron.

The new variant was not something to worry about at the moment, said Cyprus's Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas on Saturday.

The minister also expressed pride in discovering the new variant.

Hadjipandelas said the groundbreaking research and findings of Dr. Kostrikis' team make us proud of our scientists. The minister also underlined that this research puts Cyprus on the international map when it comes to health matters, according to Jerusalem Post.

 

So far, the scientific name of the new variant has not been announced.

Tags: omicron, omicron covid variant, covid delta variant
Location: Cyprus, Nicosia, Nicosia

Latest From World

A medical worker administers a shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at makeshift vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo: AP)

Vaccine skeptics slammed across Europe as Omicron rages

A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Massachusetts (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight Omicron

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile in North Korea Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)

N Korea says hypersonic missile tested to modernise weaponry

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham