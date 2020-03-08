Sunday, Mar 08, 2020 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

World, Middle East

Covid19: 49 new deaths reported in iran, toll rises to 194

AFP
Published : Mar 8, 2020, 5:10 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2020, 5:10 pm IST

The virus has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases

Revolutionary Guard members take part in disinfecting the city to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Tehran, Iran.AP Photo
 Revolutionary Guard members take part in disinfecting the city to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Tehran, Iran.AP Photo

Tehran: Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic republic.

The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in the country since mid-February to 194, one of the highest tolls outside of China, where the disease originated. The virus has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases.

Tags: coronavirus outbreak, iran covid-19

Latest From World

People walk through a sparse international departure terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) as concern over the coronavirus grows on March 7, 2020 in New York City. AFP Photo

State of Emergency declared in New York after virus kills 19

A tourist wearing a face mask takes pictures inside the Duomo gothic cathedral as it reopened to the public after being closed due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak in northern Italy, in Milan. AFP Photo

Italy shuts down museums, theatres in a bid to contain virus outbreak

Medial workers wearing protective gear move a patient infected with the coronavirus disease from an ambulance to a hospital in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

Florida reports first two Covid19 deaths

A woman wearing a face mask stands in a subway train in Milan, Italy. New quarantine restrictions announced by the government have effectively shutdown the northern region of Lombardy. (AP)

Millions put under corona quarantine in Italy

MOST POPULAR

1

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

2

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

3

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

4

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

5

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham