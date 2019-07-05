IS bride, Lisa Smith says she did not train fighters

She and her two-year-old daughter are being held in a camp for IS women and children.

Syria: A former Irish soldier, who became an IS bride but now lives in a Syria refugee camp with her child, says she did not train girls to become fighters and wasn't involved in fighting.

Lisa Smith joined the Islamic State group after divorcing her husband for not following her at the age of 33.

She and her two-year-old daughter are being held in a camp for IS women and children.

If the security assesment rules Lisa Smith as a threat, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that she would be allowed back in Ireland.

Lisa Smith told the BBC's Anna Foster that she's been visited more than once by the FBI for questioning, and they've taken her fingerprints and DNA.