Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021 | Last Update : 02:29 PM IST

  World   Middle East  01 Dec 2021  Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks
World, Middle East

Taliban urges US to release frozen funds in Doha talks

AFP
Published : Dec 1, 2021, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2021, 12:56 pm IST

It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan

In this file photo taken on August 12, 2021, Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi (R), accompanied by Taliban officials (2R to L) Muttaqi, Shahabuddin Delawar and Abdul Latif Mansour, walks down a hotel lobby during the talks in Doha. (KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
 In this file photo taken on August 12, 2021, Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi (R), accompanied by Taliban officials (2R to L) Muttaqi, Shahabuddin Delawar and Abdul Latif Mansour, walks down a hotel lobby during the talks in Doha. (KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

DOHA: The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis.

The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan.

 

It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline Islamists rapidly returned to power.

"The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

"The Afghan delegation assured the US side of security and urged that Afghanistan's frozen money should be released unconditionally, blacklists and sanctions must end and human issues be separated from political ones."

Washington seized nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank also suspended activities in Afghanistan, withholding aid as well as $340 million in new reserves issued by the IMF in August.

 

The Afghan economy has effectively collapsed, with civil servants unpaid for months and the treasury unable to pay for imports. The United Nations has warned that around 22 million people, more than half the population, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months.

Taliban government leader Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is among those targeted by the US sanctions. The US side stood firm on the measures and said it was taking steps to get support to ordinary Afghans.

"The United States remains committed to ensuring that US sanctions do not limit the ability of Afghan civilians to receive humanitarian support from the US government and international community while denying assets to sanctioned entities and individuals," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

 

"The Department of the Treasury has issued general licences to support the continued flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that support basic human needs."

The US also urged the Taliban to provide access to education for women and girls across the country and "expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses".

It reminded the Taliban of its commitment not to allow terrorist organisations to operate on its soil and to guarantee safe passage for US citizens from Afghanistan.

The Americans also called for the release of US citizen Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan in February last year.

 

The Taliban called the talks "positive" and said Muttaqi also met with the Japanese and German ambassadors to Afghanistan in Doha.

Tags: taliban takeover, afghan taliban regime, us-taliban talks, humanitarian aid
Location: Qatar, Doha

Latest From World

Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

'It was scary': How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID variant

The drug, molnupiravir, could provide a much-needed weapon against the virus. (Photo: AP)

FDA panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

According to media reports, the Pakistani model, who was identified as Sauleha, had apologised on her Instagram account and deleted the pictures. (Photo: Twitter)

Pak model defiles Kartarpur Sahib

In Tswane, the municipality that includes the capital Pretoria, 52 children under the age of 2 diagnosed with the coronavirus have been admitted and one has died. (Bloomberg Image)

Toddlers make up 10% of hospital cases in Omicron epicenter in S.Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham