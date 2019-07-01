Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

World, Middle East

1 killed, 9 injured in fresh mass protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 10:25 am IST

The protests came weeks after at least 113 people were killed during a security crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in on June 3.

tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in various Sudanese cities on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in various Sudanese cities on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Khartoum: One person was killed and nine others sustained injuries after tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in various Sudanese cities on Sunday, marking the largest mass demonstrations since a deadly crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in earlier in June.

Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) announced that three members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and six citizens sustained injuries in attacks by snipers during a protest in Omdurman city, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Elsewhere, a protestor was killed after sustaining gunshot in Atbara town, some 310 km north of Khartoum, according to the Central Committee of Sudan doctors.

The demonstrators demanded that the TMC, which toppled Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir in a coup this April, hand over the government charge to civilians

The protests came weeks after at least 113 people were killed during a security crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in on June 3. Following the incident, a nationwide 'civilian disobedience' movement was called by The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella group for multiple trade unions in the country.

Tags: protest, sudan, killed, injured
Location: Sudan, Khartum, Khartum

Latest From World

An explosion was reported near the US Embassy sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Poweful explosion occurs near US embassy in Kabul

Ten people were killed after a private aircraft crashed into a hangar at a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time). (Representational Image)

10 killed as plane crashes into hanger at airport in Texas

Clashes broke out between Hong Kong Police and anti-government demonstrators on Monday morning ahead of what is expected to be a massive pro-democracy rally on the 22nd anniversary of city's handover from British rule to China. (Photo: ANI)

Hong Kong protests: Early clashes witnessed between police and demonstrators

He later admitted she died from choking after he

Indian toddler, killed In US; foster father thought could resurrect

MOST POPULAR

1

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

2

Heroin worth Rs 2700 crore smuggled from Pakistan seized in Punjab

3

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

4

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

5

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham