1 killed, 9 injured in fresh mass protest to demand civilian rule in Sudan

Khartoum: One person was killed and nine others sustained injuries after tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in various Sudanese cities on Sunday, marking the largest mass demonstrations since a deadly crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in earlier in June.

Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) announced that three members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and six citizens sustained injuries in attacks by snipers during a protest in Omdurman city, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Elsewhere, a protestor was killed after sustaining gunshot in Atbara town, some 310 km north of Khartoum, according to the Central Committee of Sudan doctors.

The demonstrators demanded that the TMC, which toppled Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir in a coup this April, hand over the government charge to civilians

The protests came weeks after at least 113 people were killed during a security crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in on June 3. Following the incident, a nationwide 'civilian disobedience' movement was called by The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella group for multiple trade unions in the country.