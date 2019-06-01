Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

'Terror' attacks could threaten global oil supply; warns Saudi King Salman

AFP
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 9:07 am IST

King Salman has called on Gulf and Arab leaders to confront Iran's 'criminal acts' after sabotage attacks damaged four vessels.

Gulf and Arab allies rallied around Saudi Arabia in the first two summits on Friday as it ratcheted up tensions with Iran. (Photo:AP)
Mecca: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Saturday warned that "terrorist" attacks in the region could imperil global oil supplies.

"We confirm that terrorist actions not only target the kingdom and the Gulf region, but also target the safety of navigation and world oil supplies," the king told a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the holy city of Mecca.

King Salman has called on Gulf and Arab leaders to confront Iran's "criminal acts" after sabotage attacks damaged four vessels, two of them Saudi oil tankers, in the Sea of Oman and twin Yemeni rebel drone attacks shut down a key Saudi oil pipeline.

"We will resolutely confront aggressive threats and subversive activities," King Salman said on Twitter just before the start of the OIC summit.

The OIC meeting is the third and final summit hosted by Saudi Arabia this week, aimed at galvanising support among Arab and Islamic nations against arch-rival Iran.

Tehran, which has strongly denied involvement in any of the attacks, expressed disappointment that Riyadh plans to level the same "baseless accusations" at the summit of the 57-member OIC.

"Undermining the security of the kingdom effectively undermines the security of the Arab and Islamic world, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls for a position on the attacks on the kingdom" said OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed al-Othaimeen.

