Tokyo: India and Japan on Thursday agreed to deepen the complexity of their bilateral military exercises, integrate unmanned systems and pursue bilateral and multilateral drills at short notice, according to a joint statement issued after their fourth 2+2 ministerial dialogue here.

The two sides also agreed to accelerate coordination to enable Japanese Self-Defence Forces to conduct live-fire training at firing ranges in India for the first time, including training involving surface-to-ship missiles.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Tokyo for the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue, known as the 2+2 meeting, alongside their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

The joint statement said the ministers expressed satisfaction at the expansion and deepening of bilateral exercises, including between the two air forces, following the first-ever visit to India by Japanese Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft for the 'Veer Guardian 26' exercise.

"The Ministers concurred on further deepening cooperation in bilateral exercises through enhanced complexities, integration of unmanned systems and pursue bilateral and multilateral exercises at short notice," the statement said.

The ministers also welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent towards the utilisation of firing ranges in India by Japanese forces.

The statement said the arrangement would enable Japan's Self-Defence Forces to "for the first time, conduct live-fire training etc, including those involving surface-to-ship missiles, at firing ranges in India".

The two sides agreed on "accelerating coordination between the defence authorities of the two countries toward its early realisation", the statement said.

The joint statement also welcomed the first trilateral naval PASSEX exercise involving India, Japan and Indonesia in February 2026.

The fourth India-Japan 2+2 dialogue reviewed progress in bilateral defence and security cooperation since the previous meeting in 2024, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership.

The ministers welcomed the outcomes of the 15th and 16th India-Japan Annual Summits held in August 2025 and July 2026, respectively, which provided leader-level strategic direction to deepening defence and security cooperation, economic partnership, including economic security, energy resilience, technology and innovation, as well as people-to-people exchanges, the joint statement said.

On maritime security, the two countries agreed to move swiftly towards concrete outcomes in cooperation between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in maritime and air domain awareness, search and rescue, information sharing, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The statement also said defence authorities were committed to enhancing mine countermeasure capabilities and exploring the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design.

The ministers welcomed the recently signed Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation.