Hyderabad woman dies of heart attack at Miami airport

Hyderabad:A Hyderabad-based woman on her way to the US suffered a heart attack and died in the Miami airport, reports reaching here said. Kaishetty Laxmi Bai, 70, a Langer Houz resident, was travelling along with her son.

She was to stay in the US for five months. Her relatives, speaking with Deccan Chronicle, said, “After getting down at Miami, she said she was feeling sick and uneasy.”

“She was going to the washroom, and collapsed. Despite immediate CPR efforts, she could not be revived. Doctors said she died of a heart attack,” a family member said.

Her body is at Jackson Medical Centre in Florida. Laxmibai’s elder sister Mutyala Pramilaa, eldest son Kayishetti Srinivasa Rao and other family members requested the government to help repatriate her body.