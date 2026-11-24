Hanoi: An explosion at a hot pot eatery in Vietnam's capital on Tuesday, suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, killed six people, injured more than a dozen others and damaged nearby houses.

VnExpress, an online news outlet, said that the early morning blast in Hanoi shattered windows, cracked walls and tore metal shutters from their frames, while corrugated roofs and awnings collapsed. The report said that the explosion damaged nearby houses and shook neighboring apartment buildings, with debris scattered across the street.

Police are using detection equipment to search for survivors and hydraulic machinery to lift concrete slabs, amid concerns that more people may be trapped under the rubble as the eatery was packed when the blast struck, the report said. Authorities have also relocated residents from neighboring buildings deemed structurally unsafe, it said.

Hanoi police were cited as saying that investigations were ongoing. But preliminary findings pointed to a gas explosion that brought down part of the building. More than 14 people, including one with a traumatic brain injury, have been hospitalized, the report said.

Lan Phuong, 26, told VnExpress that the blast jolted her and her younger sister awake, sending their balcony door flying about three meters (10 feet).

“Luckily, we were both covered by blankets at the time and were not seriously injured. But we were terrified and could only scream,” she said.