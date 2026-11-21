ROME: A nationwide strike in Italy disrupted schools and transportation Friday as workers and students gathered in several countries across Europe to press demands on issues ranging from wages and living costs to education and military spending.

In Italy, the 24-hour strike called by the CGIL trade union brought demonstrations to more than 100 cities, from Milan and Turin in the north to Naples, Palermo and Rome . Protesters denounced stagnant wages, rising living costs and what organizers described as the government’s failure to strengthen public services and worker protections.

The labor action coincided with an International Day of Student Mobilization, with organizers planning demonstrations in more than 45 Italian cities. Student groups joined workers in calling for greater investment in education, measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis and policies aimed at reducing inequality.

The protests were part of a wider wave of labor and student activism across Europe.

In Croatia, students boycotted classes and staged protests in about a dozen cities, demanding greater investment in education, housing and public services rather than military spending.

In Austria, several hundred people gathered outside the University of Vienna for a youth-led protest calling for more spending on education and less on weapons. Police dispersed the event after reported disturbances, saying officers used pepper spray and made several arrests.

Meanwhile in Germany, demonstrators gathered to call for greater education funding and to oppose a possible return to compulsory military service. The rallies came weeks after protests on Oct. 31 that drew thousands into the streets, descending into violent incidents in some cities.

Despite their different focuses, the protests across European countries reflected common concerns about living standards, public investment, education and government spending priorities.

The strike in Italy covered both the public and private sectors. Public transportation services were reduced or disrupted in several cities, while schools and some health facilities were also affected. Planned strikes by air transport workers were canceled for Friday, though separate walkouts involving airport personnel remain scheduled for Sunday at Milan and Venice airports.

Authorities deployed additional police in several Italian cities where multiple demonstrations took place. Alongside the CGIL action, grassroots unions including Cobas organized separate strikes and marches, adding to the scale of the nationwide mobilization.

The protests also took on a political dimension, with opposition leaders joining demonstrations and criticizing Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government over wages and social spending.

Speaking at the conclusion of a rally in Rome, CGIL Secretary-General Maurizio Landini said more than 1 million people had participated in demonstrations across the country.

“The squares are full, and all generations are in the streets,” Landini told supporters. “It is a day that does not divide but unites.”

Organizers said the common thread linking the labor and student protests was a call for policies that put jobs, public services and living standards at the center of government priorities. Many demonstrators were carrying banners calling for peace and increased investment in welfare, schools and health care.