Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 07:30 PM IST

World, Europe

Slapped by remand, Nirav Modi reaches UK High Court for bail

PTI
Published : May 31, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 5:25 pm IST

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the hearing for his bail petition will take place on June 11.

Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly USD 2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the UK High Court. (Photo: File)
 Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly USD 2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the UK High Court. (Photo: File)

London: Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly USD 2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the UK High Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the hearing for his bail petition will take place on June 11.

Modi was on Thursday remanded till June 27 by a UK court, which directed the Indian government to confirm within 14 days which prison he is to be held in if he were to be extradited.

Read: UK court remands Nirav Modi till June 27

The 48-year-old is wanted in India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to nearly USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) case.

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London on March 19 and has been in prison since.

Tags: nirav modi, uk high court, bank fraud, scam
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

Prime Minister Modi was on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo:AP)

PM Modi's post-election statement on inclusiveness, welcomed by US

Bhatia holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Calcutta University, a Master of Arts in Political Science from Yale University. (Photo:Twitter/@UN_Women)

Another Indian-origin woman gets appointed at the UN

The 10-month-old trade war between the world’s two largest economies escalated early this month. (Photo:AP)

Firms in US, China scramble as new tariffs hurt business

Known as MRAPs, for Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, the vehicles are sturdy but present a very visible target. (Representational Image)

4 Afghans killed, 4 US troops injured in Kabul suicide blast

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

3

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

4

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

5

After Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia ready to get flagship to India

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham