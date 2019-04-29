Monday, Apr 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 PM IST

World, Europe

Mallya repeats offer of 100 per cent payback for Indian banks

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2019, 5:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2019, 5:52 pm IST

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss is currently appealing against his extradition order from the UK to India.

Mallya drew parallels between the plight of his collapsed airline and that of Jet Airways, India's leading private airline which grounded to a halt earlier this month amid a mounting cash crunch. (Photo: File)
 Mallya drew parallels between the plight of his collapsed airline and that of Jet Airways, India's leading private airline which grounded to a halt earlier this month amid a mounting cash crunch. (Photo: File)

London: Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya took to social media on Monday to lament the collapse of Jet Airways and repeated his offer of a "100 per cent payback" for state-owned Indian banks to cover his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines' debt.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) boss is currently appealing against his extradition order from the UK to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores.

Mallya drew parallels between the plight of his collapsed airline and that of Jet Airways, India's leading private airline which grounded to a halt earlier this month amid a mounting cash crunch.

"Several Indian airlines collapsed sadly including KFA. Now the previously unthinkable has happened with the collapse of Jet," Mallya said on Twitter on Monday.

"Genuine business failures. But I am criminally charged by CBI/ED despite offering 100% payback. Wonder why only me," he questioned.

His latest Twitter statements echo some of his previous social media interventions on the issue, claiming that his offer to pay back the debt owed by his now-defunct airline had been rebuffed by the banks and the Indian government.

"Watched TV debate on the sad collapse of Jet which included unpaid employees and Industry veterans. Important issues on unemployment and suffering, security available to banks, prospects of revival etc. Here I am offering 100% payback of KFA loans which Banks won't take. Why?" he said.

Mallya, who remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017, is undergoing a UK High Court appeals process against his extradition order signed off by UK home secretary Sajid Javid in February.

He has been allocated July 2 as the date for a brief hearing to convince a High Court judge that he should be given permission to proceed to a full-blown appeal against Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruling last December in favour of his extradition to India.

The judge had concluded there was "clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds" and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, the businessman also faces a flurry of other legal cases in UK courts related to a worldwide freezing order and a threat of foreclosure of one of his homes in central London.

Tags: vijay mallya, jet airways, kingfisher airlines
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

The Argentine pontiff opened a barber shop and washrooms for the homeless in Saint Peter's Square in 2015. (Photo:AP)

Pope urges hairdressers not to indulge in gossip

Strongman Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive against Tripoli. (Photo:AP)

UN warns of worsening humanitarian situation in Libya

Sirisena on Friday said that Jayasundara had resigned but he never sent the letter and remained in his official residence. (Photo:AP)

SL President suspends police chief over blasts, names successor

According to Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry, the number of foreign nationals who have been identified as killed remained at 40. (Photo:AP)

Indian among 13 foreigners arrested without valid visa in Sri Lanka

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 review: Want great selfies? Look no further

2

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Hardik Pandya

3

GOT S8 episode 3: Fans find latest episode more dark than full of terrors

4

Raheem Sterling named Footballer of the Year

5

Mohd Shami's wife arrested

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Salman, Ranveer-Deepika, Anushka and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham