Boris Johnson faces probe for US businesswoman links

AP
The Independent Office for Police Conduct will consider if there are grounds to investigate him for misconduct in public office.

London: Authorities in London have referred Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a police complaints body to see if he should face a criminal investigation over links to an American businesswoman who allegedly received favorable treatment because of her friendship with him during his time as mayor.

The Greater London Authority recorded what it called a “conduct matter” against Johnson.

The authority said on Friday it had a “statutory duty” to record conduct matters pertaining to the mayor in his role as police commissioner.

Johnson’s supporters denounce the referral as a politically motivated attack launched just before the Conservative Party conference.

The authority is led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Labour Party official.

