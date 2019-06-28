Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

World, Europe

Accused of cheating in UK visa test, Indian students take plea to Sajid Javid

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 9:34 am IST

The students are all connected with a scandal over allegations of cheating in the Test of English for International Communication.

In a letter handed over to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London, the students maintained that they were unfairly accused of cheating and have been campaigning for the chance to prove their innocence. (Photo: File)
 In a letter handed over to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London, the students maintained that they were unfairly accused of cheating and have been campaigning for the chance to prove their innocence. (Photo: File)

London: Hundreds of overseas students, many of them from India, caught up in a visa row involving compulsory English tests, on Thursday appealed to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to address the matter, claiming that they were unfairly accused of cheating in the tests.

The students are all connected with a scandal over allegations of cheating in the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), a compulsory requirement in some student visa cases dating back over five years.

In a letter handed over to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in London, the students maintained that they were unfairly accused of cheating and have been campaigning for the chance to prove their innocence.

"We are some of the tens of thousands of international students unjustly robbed of our visas and our rights by the Home Office in 2014 after we were accused of cheating on an English test. We are innocent but the government gave us no real way to defend ourselves, so we've been fighting for five years just to clear our names," reads the letter delivered by hand to the senior British-Pakistani minister.

"The Department you lead ruined our lives and stole our futures. It branded us as frauds, forcing us to bear a lifelong mark of shame, while never presenting any evidence at all against most of us," it adds.

Last month, the National Audit Office (NAO), the UK's spending watchdog, had concluded in a review that some of the affected students, a majority of them from South Asian countries of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, were wrongly accused and in some cases, unfairly removed from the UK.

It said the Home Office had not taken enough care to ensure innocent applicants were not caught up in a crackdown launched following evidence of fraud in the system.

Sajid Javid has previously said that he is reviewing the evidence related to the scandal and is expected to announce measures to address the issue in the House of Commons.

"We urge the Home Secretary: Listen to the students, make the right decision, and do not delay your announcement any longer," said Nazek Ramadan, Director of Migrant Voice, a charity that is campaigning for justice alongside the students.

"These students live every day in growing despair. Stripped of their rights, many are destitute and suffering severe mental health problems. Many have contemplated or attempted suicide. The way the Home Office has treated tens of thousands of students on this issue makes a mockery of the British justice system - but the Home Secretary does have the power to put it right," she said.

In February 2014, BBC's 'Panorama' investigation uncovered evidence of organised cheating in two English language test centres run on behalf of the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

This included providing English-speakers to take speaking tests instead of the real candidates and staff reading out multiple choice answers for other tests. The UK Home Office responded vigorously, investigating colleges, test centres and students and cancelled many visas.

At the end of March 2019, Home Office data indicates 11,000 people who had taken TOEIC tests had left the country after the discovery of extensive cheating.

Approximately 7,200 left voluntarily after April 2014, around 2,500 people were forcibly removed and almost 400 were refused re-entry to the UK. The NAO said in its review that these numbers may be an underestimate and the exact figure of those wrongly caught up in the row remains unclear.

Meg Hillier, the Chair of the House of Commons Committee of Public Accounts, said: "Worryingly, the Home Office made no effort to identify innocent people, and may have removed some from the UK who were not guilty of cheating.

"The Home Office must take urgent steps to check whether its response to cheating has been fair and proportionate for all those involved."

The UK Home Office has maintained that almost all those involved in the cheating were linked to private colleges which the department already had "significant concerns" about. It has confirmed that Javid is looking into the issue but has not laid out any time frame for a resolution to the dispute.

Tags: sajid javid, house of commons, uk home secretary, visas
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

The meet between the two leaders is significant as multiple disagreements have cropped up between India and the US, including trade tariffs and an arms deal with Russia. (Photo: File)

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

An Indian-origin Uber driver has been sentenced to three years in prison, ordered to pay over 3,000 dollars as penalty for kidnapping one of his female passengers and dropping her off on an isolated highway. (Representational Image)

3-year jail term sentenced to Indian-origin US Uber driver on kidnapping charges

The Prime Minister said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence ties with Trump. (Photo: AP)

G-20 Summit: PM Modi, Donald Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence

Trump is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings, with nations such as Japan, China and Russia, at the June 28-29 G-20 summit. (Photo: ANI)

G-20 Summit: Trump meets Abe amid controversy over Japan-US security alliance

MOST POPULAR

1

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

2

If you think foldable phones are weird then check out Google’s upcoming device

3

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

4

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

5

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham