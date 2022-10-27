Thursday, Oct 27, 2022 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

  World   Europe  27 Oct 2022  Global emissions will peak in 2025, says International Energy Agency
World, Europe

Global emissions will peak in 2025, says International Energy Agency

ANI
Published : Oct 27, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2022, 12:43 pm IST

IEA energy outlook report's scenario is based on prevailing policy settings that see a definitive peak in global demand for fossil fuels

An aerial view of a coal-fired power station in Lanzhou in northwestern China's Gansu province (AP file image)
 An aerial view of a coal-fired power station in Lanzhou in northwestern China's Gansu province (AP file image)

Paris: The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday released its World Energy Outlook 2022 report, which stated that global emissions will peak in 2025.

Based on the latest energy data and market developments, this year's WEO explores key questions about the crisis, including setbacks for clean energy transitions, government responses on energy markets and possible risks ahead on the path to net zero emissions.

"In the Announced Pledges Scenario (APS), the commitments in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) bring about a faster reduction in emissions: global emissions peak before 2025 and fall to 31.5 Gt CO2 in 2030, which is around 15per cent lower than in the STEPS," the report said.

IEA energy outlook report's scenario is based on prevailing policy settings that see a definitive peak in global demand for fossil fuels.

"Coal demand peaks in the next few years, natural gas demand reaches a plateau by the end of the decade, and oil demand reaches a high point in the mid-2030s before falling slightly. From 80per cent today - a level that has been constant for decades - the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix falls to less than 75per cent by 2030 and to just above 60 per cent by mid-century," the report said.

The World Energy Outlook report states that the global energy crisis sparked by the Ukraine conflict is having far-reaching implications for entire economies, prompting short-term responses from governments as well as a deeper debate about the ways to promote energy security.

"This is a global crisis, but Europe is the main theatre in which it is playing out, and natural gas is centre stage - especially during the coming northern hemisphere winter," it says.

High energy prices are causing a huge transfer of wealth from consumers to producers, back to the levels seen in 2014 for oil, but entirely unprecedented for natural gas. High fuel prices account for 90 per cent of the rise in the average costs of electricity generation worldwide, natural gas alone for more than 50 per cent.

"Price and economic pressures mean that the number of people without access to modern energy is rising for the first time in a decade. Around 75 million people who recently gained access to electricity are likely to lose the ability to pay for it, and 100 million people may revert to the use of traditional biomass for cooking," it says.

The report continues that there remain huge uncertainties over how this energy crisis will evolve and for how long fossil fuel prices will remain elevated, and the risks of further energy disruption and geopolitical fragmentation are high.

Tags: international energy agency, clean energy, global emissions, world energy outlook 2022 report
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Latest From World

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach attends a press conference on controlled supply of cannabis to adults, in Berlin, on October 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Germany unveils cannabis liberalisation plan, with caveats

Britain's King Charles III greets newly appointed Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on October 25, 2022, where he was invited to form a government. - Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday appointed new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss. (Photo: AFP)

Rishi Sunak takes charge as UK's first Indian-origin PM after meeting King Charles

Rishi Sunak will take charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Aberto Pezzali)

Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles

Dark clouds hover in the sky as a fisherman folds his fishing net, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Sitrang, in South 24 Parganas district. (PTI Photo)(

Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of people evacuated

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham