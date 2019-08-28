Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 | Last Update : 09:34 PM IST

World, Europe

Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow tomorrow

ANI
Published : Aug 27, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2019, 9:18 pm IST

Modi will be the chief guest at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok which will be held from September 4 to 6.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation. (Photo: ANI)
 This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation. (Photo: ANI)

Moscow: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow, is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday to further advance bilateral cooperation and prepare grounds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the country.

Modi will be the chief guest at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok which will be held from September 4 to 6.

"The meeting between #Russian Foreign Minister Sergei #Lavrov and Minister of External Affairs of #India @DrSJaishankar will be held on August 28, in Moscow," Russian Mission in India said on Twitter.

The two leaders will discuss a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including trade, investment, military, science and technology cooperation, the use of national currencies for mutual payments and prospective projects in space exploration and energy.

"They will also discuss Russia's upcoming BRICS presidency as well as a range of regional matters, including efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme, developments in the Persian Gulf, and the situation in Afghanistan," a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson read.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the Russian capital after assuming office in May, during which he will also co-chair the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission - Technical and Economic Cooperation.

Tags: jaishankar, narendra modi, eastern economic forum, sergey lavrov

Latest From World

‘India is a young nation with a median age of 27.6 years. We will have the largest working population during 2022-2034. We have adapted global standards of skilling to strengthen the young workforce with competent skills,’ Mahendra Nath Pandey said. (Photo: ANI)

World can leverage from India's demographic dividend: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Pak PM Imran Khan considering complete closure of airspace to India

Bhutto also criticised Khan government's ineffective policies for the current state of affairs. (Photo: @BBhuttoZardari)

Watch: 'Now Pakistan can barely save PoK,' says Bilawal Bhutto

Yang is the latest in a string of foreign nationals to be arrested in China and charged with espionage or attempting to steal state secrets. (Photo: File)

China confirms arrest of Australian for spying

MOST POPULAR

1

Instant Karma: US man's car stolen while he was busy robbing store across the street, see video

2

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

3

Thai Palace releases rare images of King's royal consort

4

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here's what netizens have to say

5

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham