Air India flight makes emergency landing in London following 'bomb threat'

London: A US-bound Air India passenger plane made a "precautionary landing" in London today after a bomb threat.
The AI 191 Mumbai-Newark flight "made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to bomb threat," Air India tweeted.
The Essex Police posted an update regarding the Air India flight.
#UPDATE pic.twitter.com/gR7zYeS14K— London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) June 27, 2019
In a statement, London's Stansted Airport said its runway had reopened. The Air India Boeing 777 "diverted into the airport at 10:15 hrs and landed safely with the Essex Police in attendance," the statement read.
#UPDATE Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight.— London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) June 27, 2019
We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience.