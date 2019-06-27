Air India flight makes emergency landing in London following 'bomb threat'

Further details awaited.

London: A US-bound Air India passenger plane made a "precautionary landing" in London today after a bomb threat.

The AI 191 Mumbai-Newark flight "made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to bomb threat," Air India tweeted.

The Essex Police posted an update regarding the Air India flight.

In a statement, London's Stansted Airport said its runway had reopened. The Air India Boeing 777 "diverted into the airport at 10:15 hrs and landed safely with the Essex Police in attendance," the statement read.