Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST

World, Europe

G7 summit: PM Modi highlights India's efforts towards eliminating single use plastic

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 5:05 pm IST

Modi saidhe highlighted India's efforts towards conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna in the session.

Modi is attending the G7 Summit in this French town of Biarritz on special invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: ANI)
 Modi is attending the G7 Summit in this French town of Biarritz on special invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: ANI)

Biarritz: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future in his address to a G7 session on environment here.

Modi is attending the G7 Summit in this French town of Biarritz on special invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Modi said he addressed the session where he highlighted India's large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future.

"Reiterating India's commitment to tackle global challenges PM @narendramodi attended the dedicated session of #G7Biarritz summit on ‘Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate'. Underlined India's contribution to address reducing biodiversity, climate change, water stress & ocean pollution," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his address to the Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris last week, Modi said India will achieve most of the COP 21 climate change goals set for 2030 in the next one and half years.

The 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP21) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was held in Paris from November 30 to December 12 2015 that saw the participation of 195 nations.

The nations negotiated and adopted the Paris Agreement in which India made four commitments, including reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity of its GDP by 33-35 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

It also pledged that 40 per cent of India's power capacity would be based on non-fossil fuel sources and that the country will create an additional 'carbon sink' of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030.

The country had decided to better adapt to climate change by enhancing investments in development programmes in sectors vulnerable to climate change, particularly agriculture, water resources, Himalayan region, coastal regions, health and disaster management. India had ratified the Paris agreement on climate change in 2016 to become the 62nd nation to join the deal.

Tags: g7 summit, narendra modi, sustainable future, save environment
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Latest From World

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G7 summit in France. (Photo: ANI)

'Prime Minister (Modi) really feels he has it (Kashmir) under control,' Trump at G7

‘I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,’ store owner Enelio Ortega said. (Photo: Facebook | @bambibabystore)

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

Pakistan has been rattled by the Indian government's move to strip the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and has found itself completely isolated. (Photo: File)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation on Kashmir issue today

Demonstrators at the so-called

Anti-G7 protesters march with 'stolen' portraits of Emmanuel Macron

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

2

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

3

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

4

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

5

Apple Watch with 5G in the works

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham