Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

World, Europe

British PM May calls Modi on poll win, discusses G20, ICC World Cup

PTI
Published : May 26, 2019, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 8:39 pm IST

She will formally step down on June 7, after a three-day state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump.

May announced her resignation as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister on Friday as a leadership contest triggered in Brexit-hit Britain. (Photo: PTI)
 May announced her resignation as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister on Friday as a leadership contest triggered in Brexit-hit Britain. (Photo: PTI)

London: Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his election victory, discussing a range of issues including the G20 Summit in Japan next month and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. In her conversation with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, she praised India's democratic exercise and processes, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

May announced her resignation as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister on Friday as a leadership contest triggered in Brexit-hit Britain. She will formally step down on June 7, after a three-day state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump. "The Prime Minister (May) spoke to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his success in the election. "The leaders agreed that the election was a significant exercise in democracy and that the authorities should be commended for delivering it so efficiently," the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. "They also discussed the upcoming Cricket World Cup which the UK will host in June and July, and the passion for the sport that is shared between our two countries. "Both leaders looked forward to continuing the close cooperation between our countries, including at the G20 Summit in Osaka next month," the spokesperson said.

 At least eight candidates, including hard Brexiteer and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, are in the race to take over the reins from May as the UK's ruling Conservative Party leadership contest gets underway.

Tags: narendra modi, theresa may, g20 summit, icc cricket world cup 2019

Latest From World

Further details are awaited. (Representational Image)

7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles northern Peru

The Islamic State group claimed a role in the attacks. (Photo:AP)

SL PM Wickremesinghe vows to stop ISIS terrorism rising again

The cause of Prem's death was not yet made public. (Photo:AP)

Ex-Thai PM, who staged 13 coups, dies at 98

The operation was carried out in the Deh Bala district of the said province on Friday. (Representational Image)

ISIS member among 4 terrorists killed by Afghan special forces

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham