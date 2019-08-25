Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:42 PM IST

PM Modi launches USD 4.2 mn redevelopment project of Hindu temple in Bahrain

PTI
Modi arrived here on Saturday, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain.

The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year. (Photo: ANI)
Manama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the USD 4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

The facelift for the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama will kick off later this year. The USD 4.2 million redevelopment project will be on a piece of land measuring 16,500 square feet and the new four-floor structure covering 45,000 square feet will have an overall height of 30 meters. Modi arrived here on Saturday, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain.

