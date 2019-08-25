Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

World, Europe

British Airways pilots to strike for three days in September due to pay dispute

ANI
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 10:06 am IST

The protest comes after several packages introduced by the union were rejected by British Airways.

The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN. (Photo: AFP)
 The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN. (Photo: AFP)

London: After almost 50 years, British Airways pilots will strike for three days in September over pay issues, according to the British Airline Pilots Association.

The protest comes after several packages introduced by the union were rejected by British Airways. The three strikes, scheduled for September 9, 10 and 27, will cost the airline about USD 147 million, according to CNN.

However, the difference between the airlines' proposal and the union's proposals would only cost British Airways about USD 6 million.

The protests by the pilots is being labelled as a last resort. "They do so as a last resort and with enormous frustration at the way the business is now being run," the union stated. At least 93 per cent of the pilots had voted in favour of the strikes last month.

Issues like pay cuts and a loss of annual leave days are being named by the union as reasons behind the strikes.

British Airways, on the other hand, has called the demonstrations a "reckless course of action."

The airlines has offered an increase of 11.5 per cent over three years, a move which it says is above the UK's current rate of inflation. They have stated that the strikes would disrupt travel plans of "tens of thousands of" their customers.

It is considering scheduling larger aircraft from partner airlines to accommodate the maximum number of passengers on the strike days, amongst other things.

Tags: british airways pilots strike, british airline pilots association

Latest From World

Astronaut Anne McClain is accused of identity theft and improperly accessing her estranged wife's private financial records while on a sixth-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the Times said. (Photo: nasa.gov)

NASA investigates crime committed in space for first time: report

The Kashmiri Pandit community in the US held a rally applauding the Indian government's decision to revoke the Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

Kashmiri Pandits hold rally in US to support revocation of Article 370

In the summit, over 40 lectures and 50 workshops on topics ranging from migration to feminism took place. (Photo: File)

France: Thousands march against G7 near Biarritz

European Union President Donald Tusk (Photo: AP)

European Union agrees to reinvite Russia to G7: EC President Donald Tusk

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham