Russia bans UK flights over its airspace after sanctions

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2022, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2022, 2:48 pm IST

Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday

Moscow: Russia's civil aviation authority has banned U.K. flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.

Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

 

It said the measure was taken in response to the unfriendly decisions by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

