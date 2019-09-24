Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

World, Europe

'Unlawful,' says UK Supreme Court on Parliament suspension by Boris Johnson

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 3:42 pm IST

'The court is bound to conclude... that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful,' the court said.

More details awaited. (Photo: AP)
 More details awaited. (Photo: AP)

London: Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit, as “unlawful” saying it was "void and of no effect".

"The court is bound to conclude... that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful," Supreme Court head Brenda Hale said in the ruling.

Johnson suspended, or prorogued, Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, saying it was to allow for a Queen's Speech to outline policies of his new government.

However, Opposition MPs and many members of his own Conservative Party had accused him of trying to escape parliamentary scrutiny during a crunch phase ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, reported news agency PTI.

Indian-origin anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller had challenged his decision in the UK High Court, which had referred it to the highest court of the country. "The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful," Supreme Court President Lady Brenda Hale said, as she handed down the verdict on Tuesday. "The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme," she said.

She said the unanimous decision of the 11 justices was that Parliament had not been prorogued – the decision was null and of no effect – and it was for the Speakers of the Commons and Lords to decide what to do next.

It marks a major setback for Johnson, who is currently in the US for the United Nations General Assembly. He had insisted that courts should not intervene in such political matters.

 

Tags: boris johnson, united kingdom, uk parliament, uk supreme court, parliament suspension
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

Boeing has said it aims to win approval to resume flights early in the fourth quarter. (Photo: AP)

Boeing to pay 737 MAX crash victims’ families USD 144,500 each

Not only this, when another Pakistani reporter tried to lure him with a flattering statement, saying Trump would be worthy of a Nobel Prize if he resolves the outstanding issue of Kashmir, the US President did not take the bait. (Photo: AP)

In presence of Imran Khan, Donlad Trump ridicules Pakistani journalists

Court papers say Smith also suggested targeting a major news network with a car bomb. The news network was not identified. (Photo: AP)

US soldier arrested on charge of sharing bomb instructions

Eka Wulandari, from the Mekar Sari village in Jambi province, captured the blood-red skies in a series of photos taken at around midday on Saturday. (Photo: Social Media)

Sky in Indonesia turns blood red as massive wildfires haze crisis worsens

MOST POPULAR

1

Biker saved by Apple watch after accident

2

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

3

Sky in Indonesia turns blood red as massive wildfires haze crisis worsens

4

Indian man caught stealing 2 mangoes at Dubai airport to quench thirst, to be deported

5

Trump complains that he deserves honour, says ‘no idea why Obama got Nobel Prize

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham