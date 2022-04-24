Sunday, Apr 24, 2022 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sunday: Zelensky

Published : Apr 24, 2022, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2022, 10:45 am IST

It will be the first official visit by US government officials since the February 24 invasion

 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP)

KYIV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us; I will meet the Defense Secretary (Lloyd Austin) and Antony Blinken," he told reporters Saturday.

 

It will be the first official visit by US government officials since the February 24 invasion.

