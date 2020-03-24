Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:18 PM IST

World, Europe

Covid19 updates from around the world

PTI
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 12:41 pm IST

China says it lift the travel curbs over coronavirus epicentre Hubei province, and end the three-month lockdown of its capital Wuhan

Representational image (AP)
 Representational image (AP)

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

11:57 a.m.

China says it lift the travel curbs over coronavirus epicentre Hubei province, and end the three-month lockdown of its capital Wuhan.

11:56 a.m.

Entire Haryana goes under lockdown, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.

11:56 a.m.

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) urges the Centre to waive the fees for news channels on DD Free Dish platform for March and April in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

11:40 a.m.

Scientists in the US have found a possible explanation for the severe lung complications seen in some people diagnosed with COVID-19, pointing out the role of medications recommended for patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

11:27 a.m.

The Election Commission defers the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources say.

11:25 a.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control.

11:24 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 patients rise to 33 in Gujarat, with three more cases reported, health department says.

11:16 a.m.

Aviation stocks drop up to 10 per cent after the announcement of suspension of all domestic operations of Indian airlines from March 25 amid Covid-19 pandemic.

11:15 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

11:14 a.m.

A total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

11:06 a.m.

The US has praised as "inspiring" India's 'Janata curfew', which was called by PM Narendra Modi to check coronavirus spread in the country.

11:05 a.m.

A case has been registered against a Coca Cola plant in Himachal Pradesh, operated by a separate entity, for running its factory in violation of an lockdown order issued to check the spread of coronavirus, officials say.

11:05 a.m.

People in Punjab and Chandigarh keep to their homes as there was no relaxation in the curfew imposed by the authorities to check the spread of coronavirus.

10:50 a.m.

India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus pandemic, WHO says.

10:48 a.m.

Late-night shows Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon are set to return to the screens, weeks after the production on both the TV shows was shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

10:37 a.m.

Video streaming major Netflix says it will reduce traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 per cent while maintaining the quality of service for users in India to help mitigate network congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

10:31 a.m.

China reports 78 new confirmed cases, including 74 imported infections, while death toll from COVID-19 increased to 3,277 after seven more fatalities were confirmed.

10:30 a.m.

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening a sharp economic slowdown, experts suggest companies to adopt a humane approach in rationalising expenses without going for across-the-board pay cuts or freezing hikes to ensure faster recovery from the slump.

10:00 a.m.

Broadway actor Aaron Tveit has tested positive for COVID-19.

9:41 a.m.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directs all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

9:31 a.m.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data.

8:36 a.m.

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak.

7:49 a.m.

US president Donald Trump signs an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the country for the first time registered over 130 deaths in a day due to coronavirus.

2:58 a.m.

UK, where the death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 335, goes into a three-week lockdown to tackle the disease spread.

Tags: coronavirus latest, coronavirus in india, covid19 lockdown

Latest From World

Workers wearing protective clothes disinfect one of the entrances at the Community Health Centre in Kranj, Slovenia. AFP Photo

Covid19 death toll climbs to 15,000 worldwide

Workers produce medical gloves at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province. AFP Photo

To help poor countries tackle Covid19 pandemic, Norway to set up donors' fund

An empty arrival area at Tribhuvan International airpot in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo

Kathmandu confirms second case of Covid19

AFP Photo

Covid19 trillion dollar relief package fails at US senate

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham