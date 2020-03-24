Covid19 updates from around the world

China says it lift the travel curbs over coronavirus epicentre Hubei province, and end the three-month lockdown of its capital Wuhan

11:57 a.m.

China says it lift the travel curbs over coronavirus epicentre Hubei province, and end the three-month lockdown of its capital Wuhan.

11:56 a.m.

Entire Haryana goes under lockdown, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.

11:56 a.m.

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) urges the Centre to waive the fees for news channels on DD Free Dish platform for March and April in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

11:40 a.m.

Scientists in the US have found a possible explanation for the severe lung complications seen in some people diagnosed with COVID-19, pointing out the role of medications recommended for patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

11:27 a.m.

The Election Commission defers the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources say.

11:25 a.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control.

11:24 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 patients rise to 33 in Gujarat, with three more cases reported, health department says.

11:16 a.m.

Aviation stocks drop up to 10 per cent after the announcement of suspension of all domestic operations of Indian airlines from March 25 amid Covid-19 pandemic.

11:15 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

11:14 a.m.

A total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials say.

11:06 a.m.

The US has praised as "inspiring" India's 'Janata curfew', which was called by PM Narendra Modi to check coronavirus spread in the country.

11:05 a.m.

A case has been registered against a Coca Cola plant in Himachal Pradesh, operated by a separate entity, for running its factory in violation of an lockdown order issued to check the spread of coronavirus, officials say.

11:05 a.m.

People in Punjab and Chandigarh keep to their homes as there was no relaxation in the curfew imposed by the authorities to check the spread of coronavirus.

10:50 a.m.

India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus pandemic, WHO says.

10:48 a.m.

Late-night shows Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon are set to return to the screens, weeks after the production on both the TV shows was shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

10:37 a.m.

Video streaming major Netflix says it will reduce traffic on telecommunications networks by 25 per cent while maintaining the quality of service for users in India to help mitigate network congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

10:31 a.m.

China reports 78 new confirmed cases, including 74 imported infections, while death toll from COVID-19 increased to 3,277 after seven more fatalities were confirmed.

10:30 a.m.

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening a sharp economic slowdown, experts suggest companies to adopt a humane approach in rationalising expenses without going for across-the-board pay cuts or freezing hikes to ensure faster recovery from the slump.

10:00 a.m.

Broadway actor Aaron Tveit has tested positive for COVID-19.

9:41 a.m.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directs all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

9:31 a.m.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data.

8:36 a.m.

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak.

7:49 a.m.

US president Donald Trump signs an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and personal protective equipment as the country for the first time registered over 130 deaths in a day due to coronavirus.

2:58 a.m.

UK, where the death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 335, goes into a three-week lockdown to tackle the disease spread.