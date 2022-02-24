Thursday, Feb 24, 2022 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

  World   Europe  24 Feb 2022  Latest: Russia says destroyed Ukraine airbases, air defences
World, Europe

Latest: Russia says destroyed Ukraine airbases, air defences

THE ASIAN AGE / AFP
Published : Feb 24, 2022, 12:40 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2022, 12:40 pm IST

Ukrainian military claims to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave

A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper river in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to
MOSCOW: Russia's defence ministry said Thursday it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country's neighbour.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defence systems were "eliminated".

 

Ukraine's Zelensky has imposed martial law and urged citizens to stay calm, as his government vowed to do "everything in its power" to defend Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military claimed to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

Zelensky, an actor-turned-leader, also spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden, who led international condemnation of Putin's war.

Biden called the attack "flagrant aggression" and vowed the "world will hold Russia accountable".

The US and other members of the G7 are expected to announce further sanctions on Thursday.

Shockwaves

The world's financial markets quickly responded to the the news of Russia's assault.

 

Stock markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney plunged and oil prices broke above $100 a barrel.

The ruble slumped nine percent against the US dollar and trading was suspended indefinitely on the Moscow and Saint Petersburg stock exchanges.

Gold and the Japanese yen -- safe havens in times of crisis and turmoil -- jumped.

Flights over Ukraine and from cities in southern Russia were cancelled.

 

