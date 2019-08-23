Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

World, Europe

'Reform, perform, transform': Prime Minister Modi's moto at UNESCO in Paris

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 3:01 pm IST

He said that India is now surging ahead and the mandate we got was not merely for running a government but for building a new India.

'In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in France on Friday during the first leg of his three-nation tour. He also unveiled a memorial for the victims of the two Air India plane crashes in Saint Gervais, near the French Alps.

Addressing the audience, Modi said, “I salute all those including the great Indian nuclear physicist Homi Bhaba, who lost their lives in the two crashes (Air India plane crashes, in 1950 and 1966 in France's Saint Gervais)."

 

 

He said that India is now surging ahead and the mandate we got was not merely for running a government but for building a new India.

He said that he has come to a nation of football lovers. Talking about the importance of taking a goal, he said it is the ultimate achievement. He said, "In last 5 years, we set goals which were earlier considered impossible to fulfil.”

Talking about fighting corruption he said, “In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, dynasty politics, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before. Within 75 days of the new government coming to power we took many strong decisions,” he added.

Tags: pm modi, france, paris, unesco
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Latest From World

Those on board will be subject to medical checks, while their sleep patterns and food consumption will be monitored, as Qantas bids to establish non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast to London and New York. (Representational Image)

Qantas to test 19-hour ‘ultra long-haul’ Sydney to New York, London flights

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said so while speaking to a delegation of civil society and parliamentarians of Afghanistan, which is currently visiting Pakistan for the 'Track-II dialogue, Beyond Boundaries'. (Photo: File)

'Ready to open Kartarpur Corridor,' says Pak's Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Two government hospitals in Pakistan have denied a specialised cardiac ambulance facility for emergency medical cover to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a Jail here, according to a media report. (Photo: File)

Pak govt hospitals deny specialised ambulance facility to Sharif

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian targets in neighbouring Syria, but an expansion of the campaign to Iraq -- where the Jewish state struck the Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981 -- would risk damaging Washington's relations with Baghdad. (Photo: AP)

'Israel bombed Iraq's weapons depot,' says report

MOST POPULAR

1

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

2

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

3

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

4

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

5

Trump's message to G7 leaders this weekend: 'Be more like US'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham