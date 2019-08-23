Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:53 AM IST

World, Europe

Resolve Kashmir bilaterally, no third party should incite violence: Macron asks India, Pak

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 8:06 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 8:06 am IST

Emmanuel Macron also said that France will deliver 1st of the 36 Rafale fighter jets to India next month.

The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of the dynamic and multi-faceted bilateral relationship during their more than 90-minute long one-on-one meeting at Chateau de Chantilly. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
 The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of the dynamic and multi-faceted bilateral relationship during their more than 90-minute long one-on-one meeting at Chateau de Chantilly. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)

Chantilly/New Delhi: India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally and no third party should "interfere or incite" violence in the region, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday after his marathon one-on-one talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of the dynamic and multi-faceted bilateral relationship during their more than 90-minute long one-on-one meeting at Chateau de Chantilly, one of the finest jewels of French cultural heritage, located about 50 kms north of Paris.

The one-on-one interaction was followed by the delegation-level talks. After the talks, the two countries signed four MoUs.

In a joint press statement after the talks, President Macron said that Prime Minister Modi briefed him about the recent decision taken by India on Jammu and Kashmir and that it is in their sovereignty.

"I told him that India and Pakistan will have to find a solution to the issue and no third party should interfere or incite violence in the region," President Macron said.

He said that peace should be maintained in the region and peoples'' rights should be protected.

"I will also speak to Pakistan Prime Minister after a few days and tell him that the talks should be held bilaterally," the French president said.

He also said that France will deliver 1st of the 36 Rafale fighter jets to India next month.

Speaking after President Macron, Prime Minister Modi said the relationship between India and France is not based on any selfishness, but on solid ideals of ''Liberty, Equality and Fraternity''.

He said India and France will expand cooperation in counter terrorism and security.

"Both our countries are constantly facing terrorism. We thank President Macron for the valuable support that France has received in combating cross-border terrorism. We intend to broaden cooperation on security and counter-terrorism," PM Modi added.

He said France and India stand firm together to meet the challenges of climate change, environment, and technology inclusive development. "Together we can pave the way for a safe and prosperous world," PM Modi said.

In a joint statement issued after the talks, the two leaders reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and terror-related incidents in France and India.

"Both leaders reaffirmed that terrorism cannot be justified on any grounds whatsoever and it should not be associated with any religion, creed, nationality and ethnicity," it said.

Recalling the joint statement on terrorism adopted by the two countries in January 2016, the two leaders reaffirmed their strong determination to eliminate terrorism wherever it is to be found and urged the international community to strengthen the efforts to counter and prevent terrorist financing.

"Both the leaders agreed to work for early convening of the Global Conference, proposed by India, to tackle the threat of terrorism around the world," the statement said.

They called upon all UN member countries to implement the UNSC Resolution 1267 and other relevant resolutions designating terrorist entities. The leaders also agreed to work together on early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) in the UN.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance their operational cooperation and launch fresh efforts to prevent and fight radicalisation, especially online radicalisation.

Identifying defence industrial cooperation as one of the mainstays of the strategic partnership between India and France, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in this field.

On trade, they decided to further strengthen work on solving trade and investment issues of concern for the French and Indian companies, including by additional ways and mechanisms. They agreed to reactivate the high-level France-India economic and financial dialogue as quickly as possible.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress in negotiations between NPCIL and EDF since the conclusion of the Industrial Way Forward Agreement between the two parties in 2018 for the construction of six nuclear power reactors in India in Jaitapur, Maharashtra.

The two sides also vowed to deepen their space cooperation so as to meet new challenges together, whether it concerns planetary exploration or human spaceflight, the statement said.

They agreed to significantly enhance people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges, and expand cooperation in education.

The two countries reaffirmed the importance of fulfilling the commitments under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement and also urged all developed countries to scale up their contributions to Green Climate Fund in its first replenishment cycle in line with their commitments.

France and India also agreed that full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian Nuclear Programme and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 was needed to ensure regional and international peace and security and that current issues need to be resolved peacefully through dialogue, the statement said.

Ahead of the meeting, President Macron explained the historic significance of the chateau to PM Modi and took him around the centuries-old building.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded a red carpet welcome at the airport where he was received by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Tags: narendra modi, kashmir issue, article 370, emmanuel macron, rafale jets
Location: France, Île-de-France

Latest From World

Pakistan High Commissioner Major Gen. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has called on Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and apprised him on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's historic move to change the constitutional status of the region. (Photo: File)

Pak envoy apprises Sirisena for not speaking on Kashmir issue

'There is no point in talking to them (India). I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,' he said. (Photo: File)

'No point in talking to India,' says Pak PM Imran Khan

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. (Photo: ANI)

Pak says many offers of mediation on Kashmir, but progress possible only if India accepts

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi's remanded till Sept 19, UK extradition trial in May 2020

MOST POPULAR

1

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

2

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

3

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

4

Forget Apple AirPods; these ‘Buds’ get the excellent rating

5

French zoo upset that visitors wrote names on rhino's back

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham