Queen not 'performing formal duties' to solve Britain political crisis: Putin

Moscow: Questioning Britain's "strange system" to select its new leader after the serving Prime Minister steps down, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the head of the state, Queen Elizabeth, is not "performing formal duties" to solve the political crisis in her country.

"The only thing I would like to draw your attention to is that all the time they point their finger at us with regard to the democratic processes in Russia, voting rights and so on. The queen, as we know, does not solve any issues and performs formal duties of the head of state, while the prime minister has all powers," Sputnik quoted Putin as saying.

"A prime minister resigns. Its Mrs. Theresa May now. How does a new [prime minister] get elected? Through a general election? No. It happens through a 'party get-together," he added.

The relations between Russia and the UK strained last year after London accused Moscow of the Salisbury poisoning, in which ex-GRU operative Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were exposed to what the UK authorities claimed was the Novichok nerve agent.

Putin administration has denied the allegation and proposed to provide aid in the investigation. However, the UK refused it.

As the contest for next Britain Prime Minister has narrowed down to two candidates former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his successor Jeremy Hunt. Putin said that he is ready to work with the new leader.

"We will respect the results of the elections and are ready to work with everyone, who is ready to work with Russia," Putin said.

However, when asked whether he supports any candidate for the post, Putin said that he had no favourites.

Johnson and his successor Hunt on Thursday emerged as the last two politicians vying for the Prime Minister's post following the incumbent PM Theresa May's resignation.

As many as 313 Conservative MPs chose the two after the fifth and final voting, CNN reported.

While Johnson emerged as the frontrunner with 160 votes, Hunt trailed with 77 votes. He surpassed Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who garnered 75 votes, by a close margin.

May formally resigned as the Conservative Party's head on June 7, citing her failure to pass the Brexit Agreement in the British Parliament as the reason behind her decision. She continues as the country's Prime Minister until her successor is chosen.

Eleven MPs set off their campaign for the party's top post after May's resignation, as the leader of the Tories will automatically undertake the role of the Prime Minister.

1,60,000 grassroots Conservative Party members across the UK are slated to vote to choose the next occupant of 10, Downing Street after May's departure. The result of the ballot will be declared in the week commencing July 22, according to Xinhua.

