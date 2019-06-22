Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 05:52 PM IST

World, Europe

3 dead, 1 injured in Paris building fire

AFP
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 4:43 pm IST

The blaze was reported at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) and it took nearly four hours for 200 firefighters to bring it under control.

The cause of the fire, which still wasn't fully extinguished by 10:00 am, is still unknown. Prosecutors have already opened an investigation. (Photo: Twitter)
 The cause of the fire, which still wasn't fully extinguished by 10:00 am, is still unknown. Prosecutors have already opened an investigation. (Photo: Twitter)

Paris: Three people died and another was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a building in central Paris in the early hours of Saturday, fire services said.

One of the victims died after jumping out of the window of the six-storey block of flats situated in the 11th district, which also housed a restaurant and a hammam, a spokesman for the fire services said.

The blaze was reported at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) and it took nearly four hours for 200 firefighters to bring it under control, according to fire captain Florian Lointier.

The cause of the fire, which still wasn't fully extinguished by 10:00 am, is still unknown. Prosecutors have already opened an investigation.

Lointier said that the layout of the building, which dates from 1970 and was undergoing repair work on its facade, made the rescue operations "complicated".

The heat from the blaze was very intense, he added.

A total of 27 people were treated for smoke inhalation, the rescue services said.

"We were asleep and at around 5:00 am, I smelt smoke. I opened the window and a fire truck was already there," said one witness, Jerome Cariati, who lives in an adjacent street.

"There was thick, black smoke and a nasty smell. There was shouting and a lot of noise. The people were standing in the street with nothing on their feet. They seemed in a state of shock."

Tags: paris fire
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Latest From World

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. (Photo: Representational)

UK minister to visit Iran for crisis talks

Congress has authorized ICE to detain 40,000 migrants, and many others are sent to other overcrowded facilities across the nation. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump orders immigration sweep targeting 2,000 families: Report

The latest evacuation comes after the US recalled hundreds of non-emergency diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad last month. (Photo: AP)

US to evacuate Balad Air Base in Iraq over 'potential security threats'

'Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies' in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency. (Photo: File)

'Firing one bullet at Iran' will 'set fire' to US interests: Iran general

MOST POPULAR

1

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

2

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

3

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

4

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

5

Huawei Mate X 2 concept gets us excited for future of foldable smartphones

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham