Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

World, Europe

Indian family racially abused on train in Ireland

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 4:37 pm IST

Prasun Bhattachrjee said the abuse continued as the man sat with them and continued to insult them all the way to Dublin.

Another passenger, who was identified only as Peter, said 'the train guard could have done more'. (Photo: Twitter | @prasun6)
 Another passenger, who was identified only as Peter, said 'the train guard could have done more'. (Photo: Twitter | @prasun6)

London: An Indian family on a vacation to Ireland has been allegedly racially abused in an hour-long tirade against their “accents, skin colour and nationality” by a beer-gulping man on a train to Dublin, according to a media report. Prasun Bhattachrjee, on a three-day visit to Ireland, with his family were on a train from Belfast to Dublin when they were racially abused by another passenger, the Irish Times reported.

The call from the Immigrant Council of Ireland came after Bhattachrjee and his parents had to endure an hour-long tirade against their accents, skin colour and culture, by a man who was drinking from a can of beer, and who sat beside them on their journey, it said.

 

 

Bhattachrjee said the person had abused his family for their “skin colour, nationality and other things”. He said he believed the man was drunk, the report said.

Bhattachrjee said the abuse continued as the man sat with them and continued to insult them all the way to Dublin. “We felt so bad,” Bhattachrjee said.

A train guard had come along as the man was moving about the carriage talking into a mobile phone, but the man had not been put off the train and the abuse had continued, he was quoted as saying by the report.

Another passenger, who was identified only as Peter, said “the train guard could have done more”.

Peter said the guard had told the man to sit down but had made no intervention in relation to the man’s abuse. He said the man had been “boisterous”.

Peter said he approached Bhattachrjee and his parents when the journey ended and apologised to them.

Pippa Woolnough, communications and advocacy manager with the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said the incident highlighted the need for a more proactive approach to tackling racism.

“How we respond to this kind of thing is crucial,” she said. Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said it was “a shocking incident”, and Irish Rail was “very sorry that this family experienced such disgraceful behaviour on board one of our train services”.

He said on board personnel did endeavour to stop the racial harassment, and also arranged for security to meet the train at Connolly upon arrival.

Irish Rail has been contacted by the customer directly on social media, and has asked for further information to assist in the investigation.

“We have also been contacted by other customers with information. We will also provide gardai, the police service of the Republic of Ireland, with CCTV footage to help identify the individual involved. Abuse of this nature has no place on our trains or anywhere in our society,” said Kenny.

Tags: racial abuse, ireland, indian family, train, dublin
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

Nine senior Sri Lankan police officials will face criminal investigations for their failure to act on the intelligence warnings, including from India, to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people. (Photo: File)

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

At least two dozen people were killed when a fire ripped through a matchstick warehouse in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said. (Photo: AP)

At least 24 killed in Indonesia matchstick warehouse fire: official

Afghanistan is facing an unstable political and security situation due to the activities of the Taliban and the Islamic State. (Representational Image | AFP)

5 Taliban terrorists killed by Afghan forces in Faryab province

The event 'Yoga with the Gurus', with the theme of Yoga for Climate Action' began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on Yoga Day, where he spoke about how yoga has connected the entire world in the present century.

UN General Assembly reverberates with 'Om' chants to mark International Yoga Day

MOST POPULAR

1

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

2

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

3

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

4

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

5

Apple repeatedly destroys Google where it matters the most

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham