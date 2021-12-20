Monday, Dec 20, 2021 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

  World   Europe  20 Dec 2021  UK researchers developing new COVID-19 vaccines
World, Europe

UK researchers developing new COVID-19 vaccines

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2021, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2021, 9:53 am IST

The research project will boost the UK's and the world's ability to rapidly develop new vaccines

Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston. (Photo: AP)
 Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface during a drive through clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston. (Photo: AP)

London: Researchers in the UK are using new ways to rapidly develop and mass manufacture mRNA vaccines and therapeutics at low cost against COVID-19 and a range of other diseases.

The research project will boost the UK's and the world's ability to rapidly develop new vaccines in response to new variants of COVID-19 and also future pandemics.

 

In non-emergency times, the new production technology will give developers and manufacturers access to the state-of-the-art processes needed to produce new vaccines and treatments for other major diseases such as cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular conditions and autoimmune diseases much faster, the University of Sheffield said in a statement on Sunday.

The vaccines produced for COVID-19 have shown us what is possible using RNA technology. In one of the greatest scientific accomplishments of our generation, RNA technology has demonstrated the ability to change the timeline for developing and delivering a vaccine from years to months, said the lead researcher Zoltan Kis from the university's Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering.

 

This is a versatile and transformative technology that can be used to develop and mass-produce vaccines and treatments for other diseases. To achieve this, we need to ensure that researchers across the globe have access to the very latest, state-of-the-art RNA manufacturing processes to support their research, development and large-scale production programmes, Kis said.

The new vaccine production unit at the varsity will form a central part of Wellcome Leap's R3 programme, which is aiming to establish a network of vaccine manufacturing facilities across the world to increase the number of RNA-based treatments that are designed, developed and produced each year.

 

The network will also be capable of rapidly producing new vaccines as and when needed in response to future pandemics.

CoVID-19 has shown us how important it is to be prepared so we can respond to pandemics quickly. By improving the way we can make vaccines and by distributing these production processes across the globe we will be able to respond to future pandemics much faster and a lot more effectively, Kis said.

In non-pandemic times, these production processes implemented across the globe can be used to produce vaccine and therapeutic candidates that we desperately need against a wide range of diseases, the lead researcher added.

 

Tags: covid vaccines, covid vaccination, covid vaccination drive, omicron, omicron cases, omicron covid variant
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

The Navy arrested the fishermen in seas Southeast of the Delft Island in Jaffna on Saturday. (Representational image: PTI)

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 43 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching

Registered nurse Nvard Termendzhyan, center, sets up a table for Linda Calderon, right, as her twin sister Natalie Balli, far left, rests in her bed in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals in US struggle as COVID beds fill

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi shaking hands with Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi before their meeting in Islamabad. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan / AFP)

Islamic countries meet to discuss aid for Afghanistan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during a joint press conference, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP/Anjum Naveed, File)

Pakistan to rally Muslim countries to help Afghanistan

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham