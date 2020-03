The novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation

Indonesian police prepare to spray disinfectant in the Baiturrahman grand mosque, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Banda Aceh. AFP Photo

The novel coronavirus, which has been termed a pandemic by the World Health Organisation has claimed 10,000 lives so far across the world.

Italy, on Thursday reported the biggest surge in death toll, with 3,405 deaths, overtaking China. Many countries in the European Union have announced sweeping lockdowns across the cities to contain the virus outbreak.