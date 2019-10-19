Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:13 AM IST

World, Europe

‘It was wrong not to take Boris Johnson seriously,’ says Emmanuel Macron

REUTERS
Published : Oct 19, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2019, 9:35 am IST

'He may be colourful character sometimes but we all are at times. He’s got temper, but he’s leader with a real vision,' Macron said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, had been underestimated. (Photo: File)
 French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, had been underestimated. (Photo: File)

London: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, had been underestimated.

“He may be a colourful character sometimes but we all are at times. He’s got a temper, but he’s a leader with a real strategic vision. Those who didn’t take him seriously were wrong,” Macron told a news conference after an EU summit.

Tags: emmanuel macron, boris johnson, european union, brexit deal
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

The House of Commons is holding its first Saturday sitting since the 1982 Falklands War to debate the terms of a divorce agreement Johnson struck with European Union leaders Thursday. (Photo: File)

Brexit deal in the balance as British MPs hold historic vote today

Boeing has been revising the 737 MAX software as part of its efforts to win fresh approval for the jet to fly again. (Photo: File)

Boeing pilot knew about 737 MAX safety flaws in 2016, says 'he basically lied'

Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, Deputy Director, Asia and Pacific Department, IMF, said India should address the non-bank financial sector issues. (Photo: File)

'Positive impact on investment': IMF supports India's corporate tax cut

Lord heads to New Delhi next week to co-chair the ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting with her co-chair Secretary for Defence Protection Apurva Chandra. (Photo: FIle)

India-US bilateral defence trade to reach USD 18 billion this year: Pentagon

MOST POPULAR

1

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

2

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

3

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

4

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

5

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham